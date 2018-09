Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's been a summer to remember for singer and songwriter Macy Krew. She made it to Hollywood this past season on "American Idol" and she's headlining stages everywhere, including Michigan!

She played two of her most popular singles, "Wherever You Are" and "Take a Shot," on the show.

To stay up to date on Macy's shows, follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.