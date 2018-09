Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich -- The West Michigan Whitecaps open a best-of-3 Eastern Division semifinal series with the Great Lakes Loons Wednesday at Fifth Third Ballpark.

The extra games and pressure that come with the postseason offer the young Tigers prospects great chances to develop.

The radio voice of the Whitecaps, Dan Hasty, spoke with us about this plus game 1 starter Brad Bass and and incredible turnaround for the Loons before game 1.