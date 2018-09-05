Police: Stepmother charged with murder, child abuse in death of 3-year-old

ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 31-year-old woman has been charged in the death of her 3-year-old stepdaughter in Van Buren County.

Kate George was arraigned Wednesday on charges of felony murder and first-degree child abuse, according to Michigan State Police.

Officials were called to a home on 40th Avenue in Almena Township on Tuesday for a report that the child was not breathing. State police say in a release they later determined that the girl was with George when she was found unresponsive.

An autopsy for the girl was scheduled Wednesday. Her name was not released.

Two other children who were living in the home have been removed by Child Protective Services and are “in good health,” police said.

The case remains under investigation.