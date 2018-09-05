School Closings Due to Heat

Roy Moore sues Sacha Baron Cohen over ‘defamatory’ TV prank

Posted 4:41 PM, September 5, 2018, by

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Failed U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore is suing comedian Sacha Baron Cohen for defamation after being pranked on the actor’s television show.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in Washington, D.C., accuses Cohen of smearing Moore’s name and intentionally inflicting emotional distress. Moore was duped into appearing on a “Who is America?” segment where Cohen demonstrated a supposed pedophile detecting device that beeped when it came near Moore.

Sacha Baron Cohen attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 90th Academy Awards at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 04, 2018. JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images)

Moore faced sexual misconduct accusations during last year’s Senate race in Alabama. He has denied the allegations.

Larry Klayman, founder of the conservative group Freedom Watch, represents Moore. Klayman said Cohen and the TV network should be “held accountable for his outrageous and false, fraudulent and defamatory conduct.”

Moore thought he was receiving an award for supporting Israel when he appeared on the show.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s