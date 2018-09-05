× Sheriff: Deaths of married couple determined to be homicide

BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Kent County Sheriff is calling the deaths of a married couple in southeastern Kent County a homicide.

The department identified the victims as Theodore Syrek, 66, and Patty Syrek, 62. Investigators say the couple both died from blunt trauma to the head by other individual or individuals.

Deputies went to the home in the 9000 block of Jordan River Drive SE Tuesday after a family member called to ask for a well-being check on the Syreks. They found them both dead inside the home.

No one has been arrested.

We’ll have more details when they become available.