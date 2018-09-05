× Statewide labor dispute delays Ottawa County road projects

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. – Administrators say that a statewide labor dispute is impacting three major road construction projects in Ottawa County.

The work stoppage began Tuesday morning in a dispute between the Michigan Infrastructure Transportation Association (MITA) and Operating Engineer’s Local 324. Ottawa County officials are not involved in the dispute.

The projects being affected are resurfacing work on James Street between U.S. 31 and Chicago Drive in Holland Township and resurfacing on Osborn/Bass/Warner between 68th Avenue and 104th Avenue in Allendale and Robinson Townships. The Cottonwood Drive reconstruction project in Georgetown Township is seeing a partial shutdown due to the dispute.

County officials say that the contractor is still responsible to make sure work zones are safe for the public.

Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Transportation released information that bridge work on northbound U.S. 131 over Six Mile Road has been delayed because of the dispute and a planned widening of westbound I-196 over the Grand River is also delayed.