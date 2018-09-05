Strong Body. Strong Mind. Holland Hospital promotes women’s health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A strong mind and strong body are the very focus of an upcoming women's health event by Holland Hospital next week.

Dr. Amanda Nies shares details about the event, and how women can keep their mind and body healthy in their everyday lives.

At the event, women can hear more about brain health and ways to ensure bone strength for a lifetime of healthy living. Guests will enjoy hors d’oeuvres, beverages, information booths, and receive special gifts.

"Strong Mind. Strong Body." is happening Thursday, September 13 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m at Boatwerks Waterfront Restaurant.

The event is sold out, but watch the Holland Hospital Facebook page and event web page for video recaps from the event.