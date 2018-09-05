Strong senior class leading Grand Rapids Christian to hot start

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- With 14 seniors leading the way, Grand Rapids Christian is off to a great start on the pitch this fall.

The Eagles are unbeaten and untied in seven games outscoring their opponents 32-2.

"We are all really experienced, I think it shows in our play" senior midfielder Tommy Visser said. "I think that we all lead I think that we keep the energy up and are able to play well together because we have played together for so long."

GRC won 17 games last year and made it to the regional finals in division 2 where it lost to eventual state champion Holland. Last seasons team had a small senior class, but one that helped teach the current group about leadership.

"These guys know what it took to get us to where we were last year it is going to take even more this year" 3rd year head coach Bruce Pobocik said. "Learning those lessons, the daily focus and just the thankfulness that we have this squad I would say that is something that is definitely unique to these guys day in and day out is they understand that this is kind of a once in a lifetime team to have this kind of talent and ability and they are really not wasting it they are putting in the work everyday."

The Eagles take on rival East Grand Rapids on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. at the Gainey Athletic Complex.