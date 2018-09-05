T’d up to Beat ALS fundraiser a hit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich.--Here's a staggering statistic: more than 30-thousand Americans are currently living with ALS.

Although there is no cure for the disease, a South Haven family is raising money on Saturday Sept. 1st to help with research and hopefully curb that statistic.

The Dotson family is taking on a big task but the event is in 7th year and already has raised more than 60 thousand dollars for the ALS Association Michigan chapter.

It all started back in 2012, a year after the organizers husband, Tim Dotson, was diagnose with ALS. And with that the T'D off to beat ALS Golf Scramble was born.

What began as a golf outing, dinner, and dance with a few dozen people has grown into what it is today.

"The community has been fantastic. This is our 7th year so in six years we've raised over 60 thousand dollars. We also do a fish dinner during May, ALS awareness month so we raised over 42 hundred dollars. So the community really comes out and supports this," says Barb Dotson, Fundraiser organizer.

You can find out how this years event went on the t'd off to beat ALS facebook page.