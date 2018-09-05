School Closings Due to Heat

The Haunt makes the move to Wyoming

Posted 1:33 PM, September 5, 2018, by , Updated at 01:36PM, September 5, 2018

WYOMING, Mich. – A popular Halloween attraction in West Michigan will be in a new location this year.

The Haunt has moved from Walker where it has been for 18 years to a new larger location on 28th Street in Wyoming.  The Haunt will be in the south side of the Wyoming Village Shopping Center at Michael Avenue and 28th Street SW.

The new owners of The Haunt say the new location is bigger than the one in Walker and they now have 50,000 square feet at their disposal.  The new Haunt will have 144 rooms, nearly 100 actors and over 60 animatronics.

At Tuesday night’s Wyoming City Commission meeting, the commission approved the usage of two Wyoming police officers to supply additional security and support at The Haunt. The Haunt will reimburse the city for the costs of the officer’s wages and overtime.

The Haunt opens to the public on September 15.

