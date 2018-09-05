× Well-known farmer hurt in Plainfield crash has died

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The man critically injured in a crash with a dump truck last week has died.

Paul Krupp was driving Tuesday, August 28 on Plainfield Avenue at Five Mile Road when his truck was struck by an oncoming dump truck that crossed the center line. He died on Saturday, September 1.

Krupp and his wife owned the Krupp Farms in Comstock Park for over 30 years. The farm has been with the family for 102 years.

Nancy Short, Paul’s sister told FOX 17 Wednesday: “Paul loved God and he loved his family farm. And even more than his farm, his family and his friends. Paul was known for his service and generosity to the community. He gave a lot and received a lot.”

In 2014, FOX 17’s Tim Doty visited Krupp Farms for a feature story and interviewed Paul. You can watch that below.