PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman, 81, died in a crash in St. Joseph County on Michigan Avenue near N. Fisher Lake Road in Park Township around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The woman was traveling west on Michigan Avenue when reportedly she went into the oncoming lane and off the road before hitting a tree.

The Schoolcraft woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating this accident and aren’t releasing the name of the woman at this time.