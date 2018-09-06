Betten Baker Coopersville car dealership brings growth to city’s economy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New jobs, new foot traffic to the area, and a lot of full of new and used cars will be coming to the Betten Baker Automotive Croup's latest expansion.

Bob Dunkelberger talks about what the expansion means for their business, and the community.

Betten Baker has the big three name brands at their dealership: Chevrolet, Buick, and Ford. Their new location is perfect with easy on and off access to the log, and a short drive from the lakeshore or Grand Rapids.

The new expansion will also have a great economic impact for Coopersville. The combination of the new dealership will bring more than 100 new jobs to the Coopersville area and will enhance the traffic to all other retailers and fast food restaurants in the area.

Betten Baker Coopersville is located at 930 O'Malley Drive.

For more info, visit bettenbakercoopersville.com.