Black bear kills Whitehall family’s bunny

WHITEHALL, Mich. -- Another bear sighting in West Michigan, this time ending with a Whitehall family losing their pet rabbit. They're sharing their story so other families will stay on the lookout.

Andrea Misch says the ordeal was hard to see but it was even harder to tell her 7-year-old daughter that her pet rabbit, Bun-Bun, was no longer around.

"This is where my bunny used to be," says Vienna Misch.

It was around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday when Vienna's mother, Andrea, woke up to the noise of the rabbit's outside cage rattling.

"I opened the door and I peeked out just like a little bit and I'm like oo," says Andrea.

The mother of three says she was met by a baby black bear, which killed Vienna's rabbit before taking off with it.

"It was really hard. I didn't know what to tell her. So I broke it to her early in the morning and very carefully. So she wasn't very happy," says Misch.

Though bear sightings have become more common in West Michigan, Misch says she's never seen one in her neighborhood and wants to remind her neighbors to keep a close eye on their children and pets when they're outside.

"There's a bear out there and he's not too scared to come up close to the house and keep a watch out for your kids. I'm going to be a lot more protective of my kids going outside and animals and stuff like that," says Misch.

The family has contacted the DNR about the bear and says they should be stopping by sometime this week. The good news is the Misch family is getting a new bunny and they say this time he will be kept inside.