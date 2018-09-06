Family, Michigan officials react to the death of Richard DeVos

ADA, Mich. — Richard Devos’ family as well as officials and organizations in Michigan are releasing statements about the legacy of the billionaire Amway co-founder after he died Thursday morning at the age of 92.

Rick DeVos, his grandson, posted a series of messages on Twitter Thursday morning, saying DeVos was “larger than life and driven to build and create.”

Early this morning our family’s patriarch, Richard DeVos Sr. went home to join his dear wife Helen with Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. These next days will be full of great joy and sadness as our family celebrates a life truly well lived and mourns the coming days without him. — Rick DeVos (@RickDeVos) September 6, 2018

I pray that we may all continue to build on the foundations they have put down for us and I give thanks for the gift of many years—far more than we expected—with an incredible man and Grandpa. — Rick DeVos (@RickDeVos) September 6, 2018

In the minds of many who he wasn’t able to meet face to face, Rich DeVos was more of an idea than a man. Larger than life and driven to build and create. His accomplishments are immense—global even. But to our family he was simply Dad and Grandpa. — Rick DeVos (@RickDeVos) September 6, 2018

A couple of years ago Grandpa celebrated his 90th Birthday. For the party, everyone in our family gave him tributes. This is what I wrote, and it captures only a tiny fraction of the love and thankfulness that I feel towards him. I’m so thankful I was able to tell him in person. pic.twitter.com/GVg22FBqcl — Rick DeVos (@RickDeVos) September 6, 2018

Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss said in a statement posted to Facebook that DeVos’ “belief in Grand Rapids, our people and our potential were infectious.”

“Rich DeVos literally changed the landscape and future of our city for the better,” she said.

Grand Valley State University released a statement Thursday calling DeVos a “generous supporter” and “one of the university’s greatest leaders.”

“Rich gave so much of himself to Grand Valley. His enthusiasm and vision were contagious, and drew the entire community together to help provide a world-class education to West Michigan citizens,” GVSU President Thomas J. Haas said in a release.

DeVos, along with Jay Van Andel, founded Amway in 1959 in the basements of their homes in Ada.

“Rich and my father built this company from the ground up, and in many ways Rich was the heart and soul of Amway,” Steve Van Andel, Amway’s chair, said. “His vision and spirit inspired our employees and independent business owners for more than 50 years.”

A number of Republican officials, including Gov. Rick Snyder, also released statements on DeVos’ passing. He was a major supporter of the Republican party.

Gov. Rick Snyder said DeVos’ “giving spirit is how we will always remember him, and his legacy is certain to live on forever.”

Lt. Gov Brian Calley called DeVos “a pillar” in the West Michigan community.

“His vision, intellect, compassion and mentorship will be missed immensely,” a statement from Calley reads.

Rep. John Moolenaar (R-Midland) said DeVos “lived the American Dream,” and “leaves behind an incredible legacy.”

