Get a sneak peak of fall fashion at Boutiques of GR Fashion Show

There are so many unique little shops in West Michigan, and many of those boutiques will be highlighted at the upcoming Boutiques of Grand Rapids Fashion Show.

Liz, owner of Marie A La Mode, and Heidi, owner of Feather and Birch, came by the show to show off some of the trends that will be seen in local boutiques this fall.

The fashion show will feature upcoming fall trends from local Grand Rapids boutiques such as:

DENYM

Gina's Boutique

Marie La Mode

LA Miller Boutique

Ivy Castle

Lennon & Willow Boutique

Pink Lemonade GR Children.Home.Her

Feather and Birch

Duffield Lane

Adored Boutique

Along with the fashion show, people will be able to shop for the items they see on display at one of the many vendor booths.

General admission tickets for the show are currently sold out, but there are still chances to get free tickets through giveaways. Just search "ticket giveaway" and "Boutiques of Grand Rapids Fashion Show" on all forms of social media for details on how to win.

Get more information on the Facebook event page.