Grand Rapids community market, education center reopens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Community Market in Grand Rapids will reopen Thursday after making improvements with a grant money from Spectrum Health Healthier Communities and Amway.

Urban Roots is a non-profit that provides a community farm, market and education center for those living in the Madison Community of Grand Rapids.

The market used the grant money to make improvements such as providing more local, healthy food options and advancing their education programs.

There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at the market located at 1316 Madison Avenue SE.

The Market is opening Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from noon until 7 p.m.