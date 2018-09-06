Great programs collide in the Blitz game of the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Zeeland East is looking for a 2nd resume win heading into OK Green play when the Chix take on Grand Rapids Catholic Central Friday night in the Blitz Game of the week.

Zeeland East (2-0) already has a week 1 win over East Grand Rapids and will look to add to it Friday night.

"The OK Green conference is a really good conference so I`m glad we were able to see some really good teams early" senior linebacker/Tight End Boone Bonnema said. "Hopefully it will build us some momentum going into the OK Green conference and then playoffs."

For Grand Rapids Catholic Cental (1-1), it is trying to bounce back after having its 21-game winning streak snapped last week at Saline.

"You know I think we`re all unhappy with how things ended last Friday" sneior guard/defensive end Finn Perdue said. "I think we`re all up to the task of coming together as a team, we know what we did wrong last week and we know we can do better than that, so I feel like we`re all ready to set things right and show everybody what we can bring."

The game kicks at 7 p.m. FOX 17's coverage starts a little after 5 p.m..