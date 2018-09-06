Richard DeVos, co-founder of Amway, dies at age 92

Michigan voting initiative certified for November ballot

Posted 10:42 AM, September 6, 2018, by

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan elections board has certified a voting initiative for the November ballot that would allow same-day voter registration, no-reason absentee voting and reinstate the straight-ticket voting option.

The Board of State Canvassers voted Thursday after determining Promote the Vote gathered enough signatures. It means voters will decide three ballot measures this fall.

The voting initiative was organized by the American Civil Liberties Union, the League of Women Voters and the NAACP’s state and Detroit branches. If passed, it would let people vote absentee without giving a reason.

It also would allow citizens to register by mail closer to Election Day and in person at any time, including on Election Day.

Voters also will vote on legalizing marijuana for recreational use and changing how congressional and legislative districts are drawn.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s