Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for September 6

1. The state legislature just passed two major initiatives that will impact workers who make minimum wage across Michigan.

One of the bills would increase minimum wage to $12 an hour, the current rate is $9.25, and is set to increase every year starting in 2019. This would also raise minimum wage for employees who get tips.

The other measure would require that all employees get an hour of paid sick time for every 30 hours they work.

2. Grand Rapids Public Schools is now one step closer to establishing their own promise scholarship.

District officials have announced that the state has designated GRPS as a new Michigan Promise Zone. The district will now be able to establish a promise scholarship for students.

Kalamazoo Public Schools has a similar program, which guarantees full tuition to Michigan universities and colleges for students who stay in the district, K-thought-12.

Nothing is set in stone for GRPS because officials still need to decide if they'll cover associate's degrees, or bachelor's. The next step is for the district to pass a formal resolution, which could happen later this month.

3. Listen up Smart Shoppers! At 8 a.m. this morning, the popular discount chain "Marshalls" opened in the Kentwood Plaza on 28th Street.

To celebrate the grand opening, Marshalls donated $10,000 to Kid's Food Basket.

Along with the new store comes 60 additional jobs.

4. We're still a few weeks away from Halloween, but you can start getting your scares and screams in at The Haunt.

The popular haunted house just announced they're opening for the season on September 15, and they're at a new location. Instead of Walker, the attraction is moving to 28th Street in Wyoming.

The new owners say it'll be bigger, with 114 rooms and almost 100 actors.

Wyoming Police will also provide security, and the owners will reimburse the city for their overtime.

5. The West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology, also known as WMCAT, has a new location.

They used to be downtown, but now their new headquarters can be found at First Street and Seward Avenue.

The nonprofit provides after-school and summer programs for high school students, including everything from video game design to fashion and photography.

Underemployed and unemployed adults are also offered career training.

The public will get a chance to see inside the new facility during a community open house planned for December.