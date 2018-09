Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENTWOOD, Mich. -- A new Marshalls location, located on 28th Street in Kentwood, will open its doors Thursday.

The Grand Opening will start at 8 a.m. in the Kentwood Plaza.

Marshall will be donating $10,000 to Kid's Food Basket to celebrating the opening of the new location.

The store created 60 new jobs for the community.