Nonprofit breaks ground on new affordable housing option in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids officials will break ground on a new apartment complex designed to create affordable housing for low-income family.

The Dwelling Place, a Grand Rapids non-profit, announced the $13 million development will be located at 1400 Alpine Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.

The Harrison Park Apartments will feature 45 two and three-bedroom apartments, commercial space and live-work spaces.

Families must be making at or below 60 percent of the area median income in order to qualify for this new housing option.

Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, Grand Rapids Community Foundation and officials from the Dwelling Place will be on site at 1:30 p.m. for a groundbreaking ceremony.