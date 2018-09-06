Pink Heart Day to raise awareness about suicide and prevention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Suicide is a haunting reality in all corners of the world. It can impact anyone, making them feel helpless. However there's a nonprofit group out that's doing their best to prevent suicide by teaching others how to help.

I understand is a non-profit organization that offers compassionate comfort to those affected by suicide and mental illness. They're doing so by gathering all of West Michigan's prevention resources all in one place for Pink Heart Day.

Pink Heart Day is a family-friendly event raising awareness about suicide and prevention, working to erase the stigma of depression and other mental health disorders.

From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Rosa Parks Circle, representatives from Spectrum Health, Pine Rest Christian Mental Health, Michigan State University, the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan, Michigan Progressive Health will be on hand with resources, support information, and giveaways.

Pink Heart Day will take place Monday, September 10. It's free and open to the public, coinciding with World Suicide Prevention Day.

For more information on this event, or to seek help, visit iunderstandloveheals.com.