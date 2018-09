GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Kalamazoo Avenue is closed between Worden and Alexander in southeastern Grand Rapids due to what police are calling a “critical incident.”

GRPD is currently in the initial stages of a critical incident near Kalamazoo/Alexander. Kzoo b/t Worden/Alexander is currently shut down. Please use Fuller or Eastern as an alt. route. PIO ert. Media staging area will be posted when available. — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) September 6, 2018

Police are asking you avoid the area and use Fuller or Eastern Avenue as a detour.

A GRPD spokesperson says a suspect in a theft, who has also escaped from a detention center in Detroit.

We’ll have more details when they become available.