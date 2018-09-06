Serve these beer cocktails at your next tailgate party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to the adult beverages at your tailgating or football party, beer and cocktails are usually the top two choices. But why choose when you can combine them?

Nate Blury from the Original Tin Cup came back to the show with a tailgate set up of his own, along with some fun cocktail recipes to try at your next tailgate party.

Vitamin C-Brew

2 oz. fresh orange juice

1 oz. Knickerbocker gin

Founder’s Solid Gold lager

Orange wheel (for serving)

Pumpkin Cream Ale

1½ oz. Crown Royal Vanilla

1 pint New Holland Ichabod Pumpkin Ale.

Dublin Iced Coffee

2 oz. strong cold-brew coffee

2 oz. Bell’s Kalamazoo Stout

1½ oz. Irish whiskey

¾ oz. simple syrup

1/2 ounce heavy cream

Freshly grated cinnamon stick (for serving)

For more recipes, visit originaltincup.com.