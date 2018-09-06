Serve these beer cocktails at your next tailgate party

Richard DeVos, co-founder of Amway, dies at age 92

September 6, 2018

When it comes to the adult beverages at your tailgating or football party, beer and cocktails are usually the top two choices. But why choose when you can combine them?

Nate Blury from the Original Tin Cup came back to the show with a tailgate set up of his own, along with some fun cocktail recipes to try at your next tailgate party.

Vitamin C-Brew

  • 2 oz. fresh orange juice
  • 1 oz. Knickerbocker gin
  • Founder’s Solid Gold lager
  • Orange wheel (for serving)

Pumpkin Cream Ale

  • 1½ oz. Crown Royal Vanilla
  • 1 pint New Holland Ichabod Pumpkin Ale.

Dublin Iced Coffee

  • 2 oz. strong cold-brew coffee
  • 2 oz. Bell’s Kalamazoo Stout
  • 1½ oz. Irish whiskey
  • ¾ oz. simple syrup
  • 1/2 ounce heavy cream
  • Freshly grated cinnamon stick (for serving)

For more recipes, visit originaltincup.com.

