Suspect in deaths of Kent Co. couple charged with assaulting officer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man who authorities say is the suspect in the deaths of a Kent County couple was arraigned Wednesday on a separate assault charge.

Nathan Board, 33, was charged Thursday afternoon with assaulting an officer. Board was arrested for the alleged assault on Wednesday.

Kent County Sheriff’s Department Undersheriff Michelle Young says Board is believed to be connected to the homicides of Theodore and Patty Syrek, Board’s mother and father in law, but has not yet been formally charged with their deaths.

Nathan Board is being arraigned on felony assault charges for assaulting a deputy Wednesday. Kent Co. Sheriff’s office told us this morning they believe he is connected to the homicides of both his mother and father in law, Patty and Theodore Syrek. No charges on that yet pic.twitter.com/7XA4LK08wr — Julie Dunmire (@juliedunmire) September 6, 2018

Court papers detailing Board’s arrest on the assault charges say he was being brought in for questioning regarding a double homicide, when he told detectives he needed to throw up. Documents say once he got out of the car, Board ran away into traffic. Deputies attempted to pull him out of the road, when he punched a detective in the head and continued to resist arrest.

The Kent County Prosecutors office says the charges in connection to the double-homicide have not been reviewed by their office yet, and that charges will be filed on Friday at the earliest.

The couple was found dead of blunt force trauma to the head Tuesday in their home on Jordan River Drive SE in Bowne Township.

Board’s bail is set at $1 million on the assault charge.