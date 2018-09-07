A Way Out: Educate & Empower victims of abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Way Out - Educate & Empower Event WSG Gunnar & The Grizzly Boys

Our Mission:

-To Educate the public on the signs and symptoms of sexual abuse.

-To empower victims of sexual assault and abuse, evolve and become survivors.

Our Vision:

-That all victims of incest, sexual assault, domestic violence, and sex trafficking, as well as their families and supporters, receive immediate, safe, and empowering guidance and support.

We invite you to join us for our 2nd annual All Ages Educate & Empower event on Saturday, September 8th at the Intersection's newest room The Mint. We are excited to announce our partnership with Gunnar & The Grizzly Boys for this event!!

There will be a silent auction, food, beverages, and some great music to enjoy.

Ticket options are as follows:

$25 - Auction Ticket

$35 - Auction AND Concert Ticket - Concert starts at 7pm

$100 - Auction Ticket, Concert Ticket, Meet and Greet with Gunnar & The Grizzly Boys, VIP Lanyard, Signed Poster, Photo, and a Private Concert in dressing room!

Please help us spread the word and join us for the Educate and Empower Fundraiser to help us educate the community.

Please direct all questions to our Executive Director - Karen Grossman: awayoutkayren@gmail.coom

Check out our website: www.theresawayout.org

Check out our FB: A Way Out