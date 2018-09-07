Blink 182 cancels sold out GR show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 20 Monroe Live announced that their sold out show with headline Blink 182 has been cancelled.

The band announced that they will be cancelling their entire mini tour because of medical issues.

“From Travis” ‘The past few months have just sucked as I have been sidelined just waiting for my doctors to clear me so I could get back on the road and perform with my band. Unfortunately, the risks associated with drumming are still too great. I am doing everything I need to do so I can get back on the road as soon as possible. I want to thank my fans, family, friends, and bandmates for all the love and support.'”

Everyone who bought tickets to the show will be completely refunded.