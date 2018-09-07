Week 3 High School Football Scoreboard

Blitz Battle – Unity Christian 53, Holland Christian 35

Posted 11:36 PM, September 7, 2018, by , Updated at 12:20AM, September 8, 2018

Conference play kicked off for these two high-scoring, unbeaten teams.  Unity Christian takes the early lead in the OK Green by beating Holland Christian, 53-35.

