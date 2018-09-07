Week 3 High School Football Scoreboard

Commission meets to discuss homeless issues in Kalamazoo

Posted 10:32 PM, September 7, 2018, by , Updated at 10:41PM, September 7, 2018

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- On Friday the Kalamazoo City  Commission met to discuss issues surrounding homelessness in their city. Commissioners had initially provided shelter in an old firehouse due to a law prohibiting people from taking up shelter in  Bronson Park downtown.

After moving there though, people complained that the building was too hot and contained mold.

The homelessness issue isn't seeing any progress after the most recent meeting.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment