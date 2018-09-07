Commission meets to discuss homeless issues in Kalamazoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- On Friday the Kalamazoo City Commission met to discuss issues surrounding homelessness in their city. Commissioners had initially provided shelter in an old firehouse due to a law prohibiting people from taking up shelter in Bronson Park downtown.

After moving there though, people complained that the building was too hot and contained mold.

The homelessness issue isn't seeing any progress after the most recent meeting.