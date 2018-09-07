× Drugs and alcohol likely factors in Cass County crash

PENN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were treated at the hospital after a Cass County crash that police believe alcohol and drugs may have been factors.

It happened around 3 p.m. in Penn Township on Friday.

Police say one of the vehicles driven by Leon Myrick, 29, of Elkhart, Ind., failed to stop at M-60 and Calvin Center Rd. before crashing into the other. Bryan and Stephanie Waldron also from Elkhart were traveling in Myricks’s vehicle and not hurt. Police say Daniel Wences, 33, of Marcellus, and his wife Ashley, were in the other vehicle at the time of the crash. Ashley received treatment for minor head pain.

Investigators say CPR & Narcan were administered after Myrick allegedly passed out in the driver’s seat after reportedly admitting to using heroin. He was revived and taken to a West Michigan hospital for further treatment.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the crash remains under investigation.