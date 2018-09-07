Food Fight Fridays — West Ottawa High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST OTTAWA -- FOX 17 launched its newest segment Food Fight Fridays.

Partnered with Feeding America West Michigan, FOX 17 is challenging West Michigan schools to see who can raise the most nonperishable food items.

The winner at the end of the year will win the FOX 17 Food Fight Fridays cup and will get to keep it in their halls for the following school year.

This week Alyssa Hearin visited West Ottawa High School.

The panthers raised 1,672 pounds of food which will make roughly 1,393 meals for those in need.

