Funeral arrangements set for Richard DeVos

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Funeral arrangements have been made for one of West Michigan’s most iconic figures Richard DeVos who passed away Thursday.

Celebration of life services are planned for the co-founder of Amway at LaGrave Church, 107 La Grave Ave SE, in Grand Rapids on Thursday September 13 at 2 p.m.

The service is a private and invitation-only event.

The public is welcome to watch the service from the DeVos Performance Hall on Thursday from 2-3:30 p.m.

We expect to learn more about other events to celebrate the life of DeVos later today.