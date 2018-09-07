For more information, click here.
Golf Scramble to benefit the Critter Barn
-
Honoring a decades-old family history at the Kent Co Youth Fair
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for July 11
-
Soccer, golf and baseball – Weekend Schedule on FOX 17
-
Animal rescue cautions pet owners after saving dumped rabbits
-
Dream Team celebrates reaching Make-A-Wish Michigan goal
-
-
Contest: Win brand new kitchen appliances from Gerrit’s Appliance
-
Wedgwood hosts 33rd Annual Charity Golf Classic
-
Rinks to Links Golf Outing
-
Police unveil two new crime reduction efforts in Grand Rapids
-
New baby animals at Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park
-
-
Raise money to fight Cystic Fibrosis at Big Hole Par Crawl event
-
Rally for Reese: Community to host benefit for young girl diagnosed with brain cancer
-
Ferris State University faculty go on strike