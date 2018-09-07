Great Lakes Coca-Cola to close Kalamazoo plant in November

Week 3 High School Football Scoreboard

September 7, 2018

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

KALAMAZOO, Mich.  —  A notice sent to the State of Michigan indicates as many as 102 positions may be impacted when Great Lakes Coca-Cola permanently closes its Kalamazoo plant on November 5.

The plant is located at 216 Peekstock Road in Kalamazoo.

That’s according to required notification given by the company to workers through the Worker Adjustment & Retraining Notification Act (WARN). It  requires larger employers to let workers know at least 60 days prior to  plant closings and layoffs.

The WARN letter says a total of 102 positions could be cut, if employees are not offered – or do not accept – a transfer position to another Coca-Cola facility in Michigan. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 7 represents 69 of the positions that could be slashed. The WARN notice says no “bumping rights” exist.

Employees were told they should contact company Human Resources Manager Annika Pleiness for more information, at: (616)-913-4334.

FOX-17 has sent an email to Coca-Cola seeking comment and more details.

 

