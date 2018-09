KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are asking people to avoid West Cedar Street between Park Street and Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo as their crews battle a house fire.

The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. and crews were able to contain the blaze to one portion of the home, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety tells FOX 17.

It is unclear if anyone was home at the time of the fire, but no one was injured.

Crews will remain on scene for the next couple of hours.

This is a developing story.