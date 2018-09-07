It’s a boat! It’s a bar! It’s the West Michigan Cycleboat!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When walking down the streets of downtown Grand Rapids, you've probably seen the Pub Cruisers where you have to pedal to move, like a bicycle. Now you can do exactly that, but on the beautiful waters of Kalamazoo Lake on the West Michigan Cycleboat.

The West Michigan Cycleboat is the first of its kind on the west side of the state. It's a small pontoon boat, where up to 16 riders have to pedal to make the boat move. It's like a private party on the water!

Todd brought along a few friends to take a ride, and enjoy a few drinks along the way.

There's still time to plan a trip on the water! They're scheduling groups for rides until September 30.

To schedule a ride or to get more information, visit wmcycleboat.com.