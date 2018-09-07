Man to plead guilty to sending menacing letters toTrump sons, Stabenow

Posted 5:44 PM, September 7, 2018, by

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man has agreed to plead guilty to sending threatening letters with white powder to President Donald Trump’s sons.

U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Andrew Lelling said Friday that 25-year-old Daniel Frisiello of Beverly, Massachusetts reached a plea deal on 13 counts of mailing a threat and six counts of false information and hoaxes.

Lelling said Frisiello mailed the envelopes to high-profile individuals, including Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., that contained white powder and a note indicating the powder was dangerous. The substance was nonhazardous.

Frisiello’s lawyer didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lelling said Frisiello also addressed threatening letters to Democratic U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan and police and prosecutors in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

The letters were mailed between 2016 and 2018.

