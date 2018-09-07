Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for September 7

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Richard DeVos, the co-founder of Amway and a philanthropist who helped shape the Grand Rapids community, passed away at the age of 92 on Thursday.

DeVos has been president of Amway from its 1959 founding until he retired in 1993. His family still co-owns Amway with the family of co-founder Jay Van Andel.

DeVos' very giving spirit was shared with his late wife, Helen, who passed away last year.

Additional services and visitation information are expected to be announced later today. Updates will be posted at richdevos.com and also on our website.

2. There was a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the Harrison Park Apartments on Alpine Avenue in Grand Rapids on Thursday.

It's a $13 billion project aimed at offering affordable housing to those living on the e west side. A family's income must be at or below 60 percent of the median income for the area in order to qualify for this housing option.

There will be 45 apartments with two and three bedrooms, as well as spaces for businesses. There are also plans to create a community garden. The project is expected to be finished before the end of 2019.

3. If you're one of the first 200 people in line for the opening of the all new HopCat location at Knapp's Corner, you'll get a gift card for a free order of Crack Fries every week for a year.

If you aren't lucky enough to be first in line, tomorrow's celebration includes free crack fries all day. Plus officials say this will be the biggest "Tap Takeover" of craft beer, ever.

4. The West Michigan Whitecaps beat the Great Lakes Loons Thursday to wrap up round one of the playoffs in two games.

After shutting out the Loons 6-0 on Wednesday, it took the Whitecaps an extra inning to take the second game and the opening series within a 10th inning 201 victory in Midland.

They now advance to the Eastern Division Finals in the Midwest League Playoffs where they will face the Bowling Green Hot Rods Saturday night at Fifth Third Ballpark.

5. From rainbow-colored bagels to ice cream made with liquid nitrogen, there are more food trends than you can count these days. Well there's yet another one that's gaining traction in the U.S. called Bubble Waffle Ice Cream.

Bubble waffles have been a popular street food in Hong Kong for decades. The chef behind it has been working to perfect his recipe, and is now sharing his treat with the Brazos Valley in Texas.

Aside from being tasty, the bubble waffle ice cream is also very photogenic, making it the perfect dessert for your Instagram.