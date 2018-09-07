Murder charges filed in Kent County double homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Kent County Sheriff's office confirms charges are being filed for 33-year-old Nathan Board in the death of both his mother and father in-law, Patty and Theodore Syrek.

Pending charges include two counts of open murder, and two counts of felony murder. Board is scheduled for arraignment at the 63rd district court Friday afternoon.

The Syrek's were found dead in their Bowne Township home on Tuesday by authorities who were called to do a well-being check. The medical examiner's office ruled their deaths to be a homicide caused by blunt force trauma to the head.

Board was taken into custody on September 5.

