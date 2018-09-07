OK Conference crossovers headline week 3 on the Blitz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich--- Week 3 of the Blitz is here and the Game of the Week takes us to Grand Rapids Catholic Central where the Cougars host Zeeland East in an OK conference crossover game. The Cougars are coming off a week 2 loss to Saline, their first since 2016 ending the state's longest winning streak. The Chix welcomed Detroit Douglas to Zeeland Stadium in week 2 and came away with an impressive victory. The Catholic Central defense will be tested by Zeeland East Senior QB Gabe Taylor and a host of athletes across the board, while the Chix will have to deal with the experience of a Catholic Central team coming off back to back State Championships.

Conference play kicks off for a few games including our Blitz Battle where 2-0 Unity Christian plays host to 2-0 Holland Christian. The Maroons, off to their best start since 2009, haven't beaten the Crusaders since 2012. Both teams have high powered offenses averaging over 35 points per game each and both will look to stake claim to an early lead in the OK Green.

Other games covered by the Blitz include: