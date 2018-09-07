Week 3 High School Football Scoreboard

Orchard View 32, Muskegon Catholic Central 14

Posted 11:17 PM, September 7, 2018, by

Orchard View pulled the upset Friday night, downing MCC, 32-14.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s