Police: 2 hurt in stabbing at homeless camp in Michigan

Posted 11:13 AM, September 7, 2018, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Police say two people were injured in a stabbing at a homeless camp in southwestern Michigan that’s been a focus of recent protests seeking better resources for homeless people.

The injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

MLive.com reports the stabbing took place as protesters, staying in tents, continue to stay at the park.

Homelessness has been in the spotlight in Kalamazoo in recent weeks since a proposal to crack down on sleeping and camping in city parks drew criticism. Protesters have been demonstrating in Bronson Park since last month. Meanwhile, service agencies have been working to find shelter for people sleeping outdoors.

