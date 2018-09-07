Portage Central won the battle of Portage Friday night, beating Northern, 21-20.
Portage Central 21, Portage Northern 20
-
2nd night of football games for Week 1 of the FOX 17 Blitz
-
Portage Northern ready for “first real home game ever”
-
OK Conference crossovers headline week 3 on the Blitz
-
Portage Northern 49, Loy Norrix 6
-
Portage Central 42, Gull Lake 7
-
-
Forest Hills Northern gets past Gull Lake in overtime to advance to 3rd straight state final
-
Car crashes into tree in Kalamazoo County; driver critically injured
-
Forest Hills Northern is a win away from 3rd straight state final
-
11th Pink Arrow game leads Week 2 of the Blitz
-
Will Anderson rides momentum into state finals
-
-
Police ID Wyoming teen killed in Portage-area crash
-
Trio of crooks robs Portage jewelry store, makes off with diamonds
-
State of emergency declared for Kalamazoo County due to PFAS contamination