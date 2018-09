GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The public will be able to pay their respects and remember Richard M. DeVos at a visitation on September 12 at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel.

From 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. the public is invited to celebrate the life of DeVos.

A private funeral will be held September 13 at 2 p.m. at the LaGrave Church in Grand Rapids.

DeVos passed away Thursday at the age of 92 years old.