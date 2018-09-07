Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26, TMZ reports

LOS ANGELES — Rapper Mac Miller died of an apparent overdose Friday, TMZ reported.

The website reported that Miller, whose full name is Malcolm James McCormick, was found Friday around noon at his home in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles.

Miller was 26 years old.

The rapper first rose to prominence as a teenager in Pittsburgh with a series of mixtapes released in the mid and late 2000s. As his career progressed, critics noted an expansion in Miller’s approach to music to include more singing, more serious themes and dark, dense production. He also became a noted record producer under the name “Larry Fisherman.”

Miller’s struggles with substance abuse were a frequent topic of his music and tabloid reports on his relationship with singer Ariana Grande, which ended earlier this year.

Fellow Pittsburgh rapper Wiz Khalifa and other sent their thoughts to Miller and his family shortly after the news broke Friday.

Praying for Mac’s family and that he rest easy 🙏🏽👼🏽 #pgh #412 — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) September 7, 2018

I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 7, 2018

NOOO! I do not wanna believe my brother is dead! I cannot take this anymore, life is too short…I just know you’re now in a better place now than this place we call Earth @MacMiller …I love you bro, and will miss youu 😭 — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) September 7, 2018

OMG. I was just with you 2 days ago. Wtf??????? We was supposed to shoot your video today!!?! RIP Mac Miller!!!! 😩 — BEN BALLER™ (@BENBALLER) September 7, 2018