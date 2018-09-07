× Red Cross to close Baldwin shelter Saturday at noon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The American Red Cross says the shelter it opened in Baldwin after a tornado tore through on August 28 will close at noon Saturday, September 8.

The tornado and severe storms left a lot of people in the dark, and displaced several residents from their homes. Since then, the Red Cross says it, along with partner agencies, have:

Served more than 5,900 meals and snacks

Provided 146 overnight stays in our shelter.

Provided casework services and emotional support to more than 60 people.

Distributed more than 1,850 hygiene, clean up, and emergency relief supplies.

The Baldwin-area shelter has been at the Baldwin Village Office Fire Department, at 620 Washington Avenue.

Besides providing food and shelter, the “Red Cross also plays a critical role in helping families and communities get back on their feet,” says Leslie Montgomery Bean, Red Cross Senior Disaster Program Manager. “We know disasters like these do much more than damage homes and possessions, that is why we work closely with every individual to make sure they get the help they need.”

The Red Cross says the Baldwin shelter will close after the last residents there have moved to temporary housing.

You can make a financial donation to help storm victims at redcross.org, by calling 1-800-RED CROSS, or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999, to make a $10 donation.