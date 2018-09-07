Sheriff’s office donates patrol vehicle to criminal justice program

Posted 9:59 AM, September 7, 2018, by

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — The students at the Van Buren ISD criminal justice will be training in a new service vehicle thanks to a donation from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

The department decided to donate a 2012 Chevrolet Impala to the class so that the students can practice traffic stops, vehicle positioning at scenes and patrol tactics.

“It’s nice to be able to donate this unit knowing it’ll be put to great use for future Police Office,” the department said in a release. “This is just another example of how our office works close with the school districts in our country.”

