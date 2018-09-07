Smart Shopper: Freebies, fun and more around West Michigan this weekend

We have a big problem here in West Michigan; we have so many wonderful things to do and only so much time! That’s what I call a “good problem to have”. Here’s a rundown of just a handful of things happening.

CityFest West Michigan, Grand Rapids, Saturday, Sept. 8-9: This absolutely free two-day event will be filled with music, action, sports, activities for kids and a powerful message of hope. Among the musicians, will be speakers Luis & Andrew Palau.

45th Annual Eastown Streetfair, Sept 8 : From 9 a.m. to 9p.m. right down in the heart of the Eastown district, bring the entire family to enjoy live music, food trucks, shopping, crafts and some adult beverages for those of age.

Free Crack Fries, Sept. 8 : Grand Rapids will not only have one, but two HopCat locations now! To celebrate the doors opening at the Knapp’s Corner location, 2183 E. Beltline Ave. NE, free Crack Fries will be served up all day long! Plus, if you are one of the first 200 people in line, you will get a gift card good for one free order of Crack Fries, each week, for a year!

Free Fitness in the Garden Center, Sept. 9 : Head to Kingma’s Market, 2224 Plainfield Ave. NE, Grand Rapids, to join Beer City Barre in the garden center for a free fitness class.

Grandparent Appreciation Week, Sept. 8 : In honor of Grandparents Day, all week-long Baker Book House has been offering 30 percent off for grandparents on new or non-sale items, a special drawing to win books plus a complimentary $5 gift certificate with the purchase of a $25 gift card for a grandparent. This wraps up on Saturday, Sept. 8.

Grandparents Day & Pancake Breakfast, Sept. 8 : What a wonderful way to celebrate the apple harvest at Ed Dunneback & Girls Fruit Farm, 3025 6 Mile Rd., Grand Rapids, than by bringing the family out for apples and a pancake breakfast. Adults eat for $8, children just $5 and you get all-you-can-eat pancakes with apple topping, sausage links along with a choice of coffee, cider or milk.

Free cooking demo: Homemade Pasta, Saturday, Sept. 8 : Stop by Amore Trattoria Italiana, 5080 Alpine Ave., Comstock Park, where Chef Jenna will teach you how to make fun pasta shapes and her simple tomato sauce. No need to sign up! The doors ope at 1:30p.m.

15th Annual Mayors’ Grand River Cleanup, Saturday, Sept. 8 : Join the hundreds of West Michigan residents who will join efforts at 6th Street Park in Grand Rapids from 9a.m. to 1p.m. and then spread along the Grand River to remove trash. The day starts with light refreshments and concludes with a beer garden for those 21 and over. The event is free but please click here to register.