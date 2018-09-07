Teens, man arrested in handgun thefts from auction business

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two 16-year-olds and a 23-year-old man have been arrested in connection with the theft of handguns from a property auction company in western Michigan.

The Kent County sheriff’s office says several people burglarized the Byron Township business Sunday.

The sheriff’s office says the 16-year-olds and the 23-year-old man were found in homes in Grand Rapids. Investigators are searching for a 15-year-old suspect who earlier escaped from a juvenile detention facility in Osceola County, north of Grand Rapids.

Only a small number of guns taken in the burglary have been recovered.

Byron Township is south of Grand Rapids.

